Firefighters probe warehouse gas leak

Police and firefighters were called this morning after reports of a gas leak in Kirkcaldy.

A number of appliances were on the scene early today after the alarm was raised due to a strong smell of gas on Pottery Street.

Police confirmed that they had been in attendance after receiving a call at around 7.30am this morning, and that the fire brigade were also on the scene

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 8.46am on Wednesday, July 25, to reports of a gas leak in a warehouse building at Pottery Street, Kirkcaldy.

“Operations control mobilised two fire engines to the scene, where firefighters are currently ventilating the property.”

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress