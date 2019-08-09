Firefighters tackle blaze at former Fife hotel

Firefighters were called to extinguish a blaze at a former Fife hotel last night (Thursday).

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent three crews - two from Glenrothes and one from Kirkcaldy - to tackle the fire at the derelict Rescobie House Hotel in Leslie.

They arrived at the scene at around 8pm to discover the roof of the building was well alight.

But firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control in around an hour, shortly before 9pm.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said no-one was injured in the incident and it is not known what caused the fire.

The former hotel was previously destroyed by a fire in the Spring of 2017 and in August that same year, a planning application was submitted to have the building torn down.

However, the demolition proposals were later withdrawn.