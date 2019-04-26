Firefighters tackle fire in Methil flat

Firefighters were called after a fire broke out in a flat in Methil last night.

Two crews from Methil and one from Kirkcaldy were alerted to the incident at the premises in Taylor Street at around 11.23pm after a report of a fire in a bedroom.

An elderly female occupant is understood to have got out of the property before the firefighters arrived and a spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said crews also evacuated an upstairs flat as well as a precautionary measure.

The fire was quickly brought under control and crews left the scene shortly after 1am.