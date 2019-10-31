Firefighters tackle major blaze at Fife house

Four fire crews were called out to deal with a major house fire in Aberdour last night (Thursday).

It is understood the house in St Fillans Crescent was gutted by the blaze which broke out shortly before 8pm on Wednesday.

It is believed that no-one was injured in the fire although a dog had to be taken out of the house.

A spokesman for Scottish Fire & Rescue said the alarm was raised at 8.01pm with four appliances dispatched from Lochgelly, Burntisland and Kirkcaldy stations to tackle the blaze.

Firefighters stayed at the premises until after 1am this morning.