Fires at Tentsmuir Forest spark appeal

Fifers have been warned of the risk of fires after two incidents at Tentsmuir Forest.

The separate accidental fires occurred over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The mature pine forest, near Leuchars, is hugely popular with visitors who enjoy its trails and tranquillity.

Both fires were put down to the warm weather, but local councillor, Tim Brett, is urging visitors to take care.

He said “Last week we had two separate fires within Tentsmuir Forest.

“The fire service has advised me that these incidents were believed to be accidental in nature and, were a result of the climate conditions at present – it’s been very warm with no moisture containing undergrowth at this time – coupled with high visitor numbers which increased the accidental ignition sources.”

He added: “I hope people will be aware that, because of the recent dry spell, there is a much greater risk of wild fires.”

For more advice, visit www.firescotland.gov.uk/you-safety/wildfires.aspx

