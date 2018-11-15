Five charged after Lawson Street incident

Five people are set to appear in court after an incident in Kirkcaldy.

Police were called after an incident on Lawson Street yesterday afternoon, and a number of people were charged.

Two men, aged 21 and 22 were arrested and charged, along with three women aged 20, 23, and 26.

It is understood the disturbance in Lawson Street involved a BMW being damaged and a man being assaulted.

The five were set to appear at Kirkcaldy sheriff Court today.

