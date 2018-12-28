Five Fifers in Queen’s New Year Honours List

Five Fifers are among those named in the Queen’s New Year Honours List for 2019.

Elaine Wyllie, from Burntisland, was named as a Member of the Order of the British Empire, for services to the fitness of children.

Elaine Wyllie

She is the Founder of The Daily Mile, a programme of social physical activity for youngsters.

Elsewhere in Fife Alan Murray of Newburgh was also named a Member of the Order of the British Empire for services to waterskiing.

St Andrews University featured twice on the honours list, with John Jardine becoming Medalist of the Order of the British Empire for services to the uni and the community, and Professor Robert Bartlett being named Commander of the Order of the British Empire for services to history.

In Dunfermline Paul Okroj, Chairman of the Scottish Volunteering Forum and Befriending Networks in Scotland, was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire for voluntary service.

