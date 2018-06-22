Five in court after £180k of drugs seized

Five people have appeared in court in connection with the recovery of Class A drugs worth a six-figure sum in Fife.

Detectives from Fife’s Proactive CID carried out intelligence-led searches of a property on Aberdour Road in Burntisland on Wednesday 20th and Kiln Wynd in Kirkcaldy on Thursday, June 21.

Diamorphine, with a potential street value of over £180,000, was collectively seized from both addresses.

Three men, aged 38, 36 and 32, and two women, aged 32 and 30, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday 21 June in connection with this.

Detective Inspector Lynne McQuade from Fife Division’s CID said: “Thanks to vital intelligence received from the public, a significant quantity of Class A drugs have been seized before they could cause harm within the local communities.

“Tackling organised crime, which includes drug offences, remains at the top of our priorities. Under Operation Prospect, work is ongoing throughout Fife everyday to target such criminality.

“We’d encourage anyone with concerns or information about drug crime to contact us or Crimestoppers as soon as possible. All reports will be thoroughly investigated and further action taken, wherever appropriate.”

Information on drug crime can be reported to Police Scotland on 101, or anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.