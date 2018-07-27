Five things to see and do at the Aberdour Festival

Aberdour’s 35th annual festival kicks off today (Friday) with a packed programme of entertainment for all the family.

The ten-day event takes place at venues throughout the village, including a huge festival marquee on the car park of the Silver Sands.

We’ve put together five of the highlights from the programme.

1 Donkey Brae Run: The hotly contested race is a popular event of the Festival attracting hundreds of entrants both local and further afield. It’s divided into the main 7-mile race which is already full; a 2-mile course for ages 9 and over and a Family Fun Run of 1 mile. Sunday, July 29, at 1pm starting from the Festival Marquee. To enter visit www.entrycentral.com or at the Woodside Hotel 2-4pm Saturday, July 28 or 10am-noon on the day of the race. No entries after noon.

2 The Greatest Showman Sing-a-Long: Dress up as your favourite character and sing your heart out at this feelgood family film event, rated PG. Prizes for the best dressed. Monday, July 30, 7.30pm Aberdour Primary School.

3 Christopher Brookmyer: The award-winning crime writer will talk on his latest publication Places in the Darkness and his extensive backlist in this event sponsored by Aberdour Psychology and Psychotherapy Services Ltd. Tuesday, July 31, 5-6pm Festival Marquee. Tickets £7.50 including a glass of wine or soft drink.

4 Badger the Mystical Mutt: Youngsters aged 5-9 years are invited to meet the star of the chart-topping children’s book series, and hear about some of his adventures. Wednesday, August 1, 10.30-11.30am Festival Marquee. Tickets £4. Children over 8 years may be unaccompanied. Consent form required.

5 Big Country: The Dunfermline-founded rockers are bound to get the marquee jumping with their lively music including hits In A Big Country; Harvest Home and Fields of Fire. Friday, August 3 at 7.30pm for an 8pm start in the Festival Marquee. Tickets are £18.50 in advance or £22.50 on the door, but they are selling fast.