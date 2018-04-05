Five year plan for Kennoway

Residents in Kennoway have launched ambitious goals for the village as part of a five year action plan.

The Five Year Community Action Plan was launched at the Sandy Brae Community Centre last month.

The plan was produced by the local steering group with the support of the Coalfields Regeneration Trust, which has put up a £25,000 participatory budget to help get the plan up and running.

The plan covers four main areas – amenities, community activities, roads and transport and the environment.

Included under community activities, the plan calls for improvements to the Bishop Gate shopping centre and the creation of a community garden.

Under roads and transport, the plan suggests improvements to parking and bus services.

The environment section wants to see the Den revitalised, while under amenities it calls for the installation of two defibrillators in the village.

Alex Sutherland, community education officer with Fife Council, said: “I was very impressed with the work that has gone into the action plan.

“On behalf of Fife Council we are taking up one of the action point which is community engagement in improvements to Bishop Gate shopping centre.”

Steering Group member Bob McPhail said: “The sum of £25,000 will have a huge impact locally, right across the spectrum of age groups, organisations and activities.”