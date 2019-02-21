Five years for ‘callous, predatory’ Fife man convicted of physical domestic abuse

Police have welcomed a five-year jail sentence handed down to a Fife man convicted for the physical domestic abuse of two women.

Ian Turner’s prison sentence also covered a sexual against one of the women who was under 16 at the time.

Police branded him a “callous and predatory individual”

Turner appeared for sentencing at Glasgow High Court on Wednesday for a series of domestic offences in Fife over a three period. They happened primarily within Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes.

He was sentenced to five-years in prison, for the physical domestic abuse of two women between October 2015 and July 2018, and for a sexual offence against one of these women, who was under 16 at the time.

In addition he will be placed on the sex offenders register for 10-years.

Turner became the subject of a major investigation by Fife’s Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit after one woman came forward.

As a result, Turner was arrested and charged in October 2017. He was reported for further offences towards another woman in July 2018.

Detective Constable Lesley Couper from Fife’s DAIU said: “Over the course of three years, Ian Turner subjected these women to periods of emotional and physical abuse that included violence involving the use of weapons.

“He has demonstrated himself to be a callous and predatory individual with no remorse for the impact his crimes have had on his victims.

“I would like to commend the outstanding bravery of these women in coming forward to report these crimes, which has been vital in securing these convictions.

“Turner will now serve a custodial sentence and will thereafter be subject to monitoring and supervision so that he cannot inflict harm on anyone else.

“Tackling domestic crime in all its forms remains one of Police Scotland’s top priorities and whenever these offences are brought to our attention, we will conduct a thorough investigation to bring perpetrators to justice.”