Floral display marks 100 years of the RAF

The Elmwood Campus of Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) has created a stunning display to mark and celebrate 100 years of the RAF and the work of the Royal Air Force Association (RAFA).

The creation was displayed at Gardening Scotland in Ingliston in June, before being dismantled and repositioned on the south road into Cupar.

The carpet bedding display has also been sponsored, with Cupar Community Council one of the main sponsors.

Because of its long running relationship with Cupar, SRUC’s Elmwood campus agreed to take over the planning and planting of the raised bed.

Phil Watkin, Horticulture department head at Elmwood, said: “We are delighted to be involved in this collaborative project with the RAF and RAFA, to recognise their commitment to the local community.”

Mr Watkin added: “Carpet bedding is sadly becoming a dying art and the horticultural students have benefitted hugely from being involved in this project.”

SRUC’s Elmwood Campus offers a variety of horticulture courses from introductory level to SVQs and Higher National Certificate level.

The campus is holding its Pimms on the Lawn horticultural courses event on Thursday, June 21, from 5pm.

Book your place at www.sruc.ac.uk/Elmwoodopendays.

To find out more at about their horticultural courses visit www.sruc.ac.uk/courses/138/horticulture_hnc.