Fly-tippers dump ‘asbestos roofing’ in middle of Fife road

The main route into a small Levenmouth village was shut last week, after asbestos roofing was dumped in the middle of the road.

Fly-tippers dumped roofing at the entrance to the main road into Baintown, blocking one of the main exits for locals, who have become frustrated with an increasing amount of fly-tipping in the village.

While Fife Council closed the road and then dealt with the roofing, local resident Alain Forrester said items like tyres, household items and rubbish have been dumped on the road.

“I commute to Edinburgh every day,” said Alain. “I was about to head to the station.

“It was a relative who walks around the area who knocked on our door to let us know we wouldn’t be able to go that way. I had to find another route.

“We get fly-tipping quite often in the countryside. It’s a regular thing. Maybe once a month or even more.

“It’s a quiet road and I think it’s easy for someone to come along and dump something.”

Dawn Jamieson, Fife Council team manager, said: “There’s no excuse for fly-tipping, which is blatant disregard of the law and of our outdoor environment. No-one wants to see rubbish dumped in the countryside. It has a direct impact on the condition of our parks, wildlife and areas where we live.

“Anyone caught disposing of their waste illegally will receive a £200 fixed penalty notice. Major offenders may be referred directly to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Report fly-tipping by visiting www.fife.gov.uk/flytipping or calling 03451 550022.