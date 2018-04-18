‘Flying Sam’ to do bungee jump for care home

Staff at a Methil care home have launched a fundraising appeal to purchase a state-of-the-art multi-sensory table for its residents.

The appeal is being led by Balhousie Forth View care home deputy care manager Samantha Beattie, who will be taking part in a bungee jump in May to help the home reach a target of £3000 to purchase the special equipment.

The special sensory equipment will help to stimulate and relax residents, particularly those with dementia.

Staff at the home have also taken part in sponsored walks, silences, car washing and various other activities.

Samantha is affectionately known as ‘Flying Sam’ after completing a skydive last year to raise money for a virtual reality system for the home.

She said: “Like the virtual reality system, a new multi-sensory table will offer many benefits to residents including improved memory, mood and verbal communication.

“It will be particularly beneficial to residents living with dementia who have lost the ability to communicate.

“It is wonderful to see people who can no longer verbalise their feelings benefitting from this kind of technology.”

She added: “I did a bungee jump years ago and I haven’t forgotten how petrifying it was!

“I don’t have any hesitation doing it again to help raise money for this amazing piece of technology which is going to make a difference to the lives of our residents.”

To donate, visit Samantha’s JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/samantha-beattie-1.