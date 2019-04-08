Flying scholarship joy for Fife cadet

On a cold December day, 17 year old Glenrothes Cadet Robert Weddle, prepared to sit his driving test.

However, having flown solo in an Aquila aircraft some six months before, the test ahead seemed less daunting.

Now Flight Sergeant Weddle, who is a member of 2311 (Leslie & Glenrothes) Squadron, has been selected for a prestigious flying scholarship to work towards his Private Pilots License (PPL) to add to his driving license (yes, he did pass).

The Sir Michael Knight Scholarship, awarded to just six cadets across the UK, provides 33 hours of flying training towards earning a PPL. For Robert this will take place over a six week residential stint at Tayside Aviation in Dundee.

Candidates for this scholarship must be in the top 10 per cent of those who have completed the Air Cadet Pilot Scheme, which did in 2018. This scheme had given Robert 12 hours flying, also at Tayside Aviation, culminating in a solo flight.

Robert said: “I feel honoured to have been chosen by the RAF charitable trust for this scholarship, to be selected from 60 qualifying candidates for one of only six nationwide places makes all the hard work I put into the Air Cadet Pilot Scheme worthwhile. I’m hoping the Sir Michael Knight Scholarship can provide a pathway into a career in aviation, I cant wait to get started.”

If you are aged 12 and in at least S1, and you’d like to see what the Royal Air Force Air Cadets can offer email CO Kevin Jamieson on oc.2311@aircadets.org.