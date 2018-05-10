Focus on Fife in hunt for missing Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison

Police are focusing on Fife and South Queensferry in the hunt for missing Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison.

An investigation was lauched after the 36-year-old frontman was reported missing by his family on Wednesday, May 9.

Scott Hutchison. Picture: Wes Kingston

It has since been established that Scott left the Dakota Hotel in South Queensfery at 1am on Wednesday and set off on foot.

Police are keeping an open mind as to Scott’s direction of travel, however, particular focus is being given to the South Queensferry area, Forth Road Bridge and Fife.

Anyone who can assist police with their ongoing inquiry is asked to come forward.

Significant CCTV analysis has been undertaken and police have identified two people who were seen crossing the footpath of the Forth Road Bridge around 1.10am.

These individuals may have seen Scott, or know the direction he travelled, and they are urged to contact police immediately.

Chief Inspector Alan Carson said: “It is important to stress that at this time we do not know definitively where Scott has headed after leaving the Dakota Hotel and the assistance of the public is therefore vital to help us with this investigation.

“Anyone who believes they have seen Scott since 1am on Wednesday morning should get in touch.

“In particular, the two people who crossed the Forth Road Bridge from South Queensferry at 1.10am may have useful information and we are extremely keen to speak with them.

“Simiarly, though we would also urge others to come forward if they have any other information relevant to our investigation.

“Finally, I’d like to reiterate our appeal to Scott directly, to make contact with family, friends, or with police and let us know where you are.”

Those with information can contact officers at Drylaw Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 0082 of May 9.