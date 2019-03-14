Food and drink festival brings huge crowds to Kirkcaldy this weekend

Thousands of food lovers will flock to the centre of Kirkcaldy this weekend for the town’s fifth annual Adam Smith Food and Drink Fair.

It takes place on Saturday in the atrium of Fife College’s St Brycedale Campus – and promises to be an afternoon of culinary delights.

Kirkcaldy Food & Drink Fair staged as part of the Festival of Ideas (Pic: Cath Ruane)

The event is free and runs from 11.00 am. until 3.00pm.

Organised by BID company, Kirkcaldy4All and Fife College, it forms part of the Festival of Ideas weekend which celebrates the life, and global influence, of the town’s most famous son.

The event has grown in size over the past five years with 2018 welcoming record breaking numbers through the doors to browse the stalls and enjoy the cookery workshops from some of the top chefs in the business.

It is headlined once again by Gary Maclean, BBC’s MasterChef The Professionals 2016 winner, who is also Scotland’s National Chef.

You may also be interested in:

Fife weather: Heavy snow set for this weekend

Fife child rapist jailed after decades of sex abuse

New autism-friendly cafe opens in Kirkcaldy

He said: “I had such a great time at Kirkcaldy’s Food Fair last year and can’t wait to come back. I will be doing two demonstrations, using some of the wonderful local produce that comes from Fife. For me, as a lecturer in professional cookery it will be great to share some culinary ideas with the staff and students at Fife College.”

The day will also include a vegan cookery demonstration by Chef Tom Pratt from The Waterfront Restaurant in Kirkcaldy as well as a demonstration by the college’s award-winning students.

And the atrium will be packed with stalls promoting the very best in produce from across Fife and beyond.

There is ample opportunity for feasting and shopping on the day with over thirty local food and drink producers at the indoor ‘market’, showcasing and selling their wares - ranging from jams, dates, coffee, cupcakes and chocolates to burgers, fish, sushi, olives, bread and cheese, as well as whisky, gin and cocktails.

For those looking for healthier alternatives, two of Kirkcaldy’s vegan/vegetarian restaurants and cafés are represented – VegaShi and the Bakers Field Café.

Bill Harvey, manager of Kirkcaldy4All, said: “The Adam Smith Food and Drink Fair is just one part of a great programme of events planned for the Adam Smith Festival. With some big names in town, including Eddie Izzard, it’s going to be an exciting weekend in Kirkcaldy.”

The food fair has become one of the town’s big success stories in recent years.–

Bryan McCabe-Bell, director of business, enterprise and tourism at Fife College said: “It’s been wonderful to see the event grow over the years and to welcome so many independent producers who bring a variety of great local, regional and Scottish food and drink.

The event is also a fantastic opportunity for our students to get involved, showcasing their skills in the various demonstrations and also helping out on the day itself. “

He added: “Bring some cash with you - if you’re anything like me you will find the amazing food and drink available irresistible!

Stalls at the event include: Adam Smith Global Foundation, Alba Seafood, Allan’s chilli products, Arran Cheese Shop, Artisana Brownies, Bakers Field Café, Café Continental, Coul Brewing, Cups ‘n Cakes by Monica, Deliciously Dates, Erincroft Bakery, Great Oil and Olives, Greener Kirkcaldy, Growing Kirkcaldy, Heavenly Goodies, In Vodka Veritas, Kingsbarns Distillery & Visitor Centre, KokuShi and VegaShi, Lindores Abbey Distillery, Loch Leven Brewery, Lundin Distilling, Nectar Espresso, Paper and Jam Ltd, Relish It, Scottish Wildlife Trust, Screaming Peacock, The Little Herb Farm, and Unorthodox Roaster.