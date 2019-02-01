Foodbanks support families across north east Fife

Foodbanks across north east Fife fed more people than ever over the festive period.

The five north east Fife foodbanks provided food parcels to hundreds of families to help them over Christmas and into the New Year.

Tay Bridgehead Foodbank provided food parcels to 41 families over the festive period, while Cupar Foodbank has also seen a dramatic rise in usage.

Last year volunteers delivered 150 special Christmas hampers to 400 people across north east Fife.

Co-ordinator Fiona Findlay said this was in addition to regular parcels people received. The foodbank also added gifts for parents as well as hats, gloves and scarves where possible to their hampers and worked in conjunction with Toy Drive to ensure children had gifts to open on Christmas Day.

Tay Bridgehead Foodbank volunteer David Myles said demand was “unprecedented” and identified real concerns that many families in the area are really struggling.

“There is a crisis going on here,” he said.

St Andrews Storehouse foodbank held a Christmas ‘giveaway day’ which resulted in 158 people – 51 families – receiving food parcels.

Storehouse co-ordinator Scott White said that during December they gave out 131 bags of food including 30 to partner agencies.

In the same period, the East Neuk Foodbank, based in Anstruther, gave out 159 bags of food and essentials to local people.

Leven Foodbank gave out 80 parcels in the week before Christmas and held a New Year dinner for 40 people to ensure those who need support were not alone over the festive season.

Co-ordinator Stewart English said: “We have seen an increase of 14 per cent in the last year due to issues with Universal Credit. People who have managed to get jobs but are having to wait for their first payment are facing weeks without any cash. Many of the people who come to us have mental health issues or addiction and are most likely to be sanctioned and be left with nothing.”

The shocking reality of increasing poverty in the area was revealed as local MP Stephen Gethins presented all five north east Fife foodbanks – Cupar, Tay Bridgehead, Levenmouth, East Neuk and Storehouse in St Andrews – with a share of £700 from his recent Christmas card design competition.

The competition, won by Kilmaron School pupil Hayley Carmichael, was supported by businesses including prize sponsors Scottish Power and Jannettas Gelateria as well as Lindores Abbey Distillery, Fairmont St Andrews, Fishers Services, Allanhill Farming Co, St Andrews Brewing Co, FCE Engineering, Pittenweem Hub and Craig Millar @ 16 West End.

Commenting, Mr Gethins said: “It is so good that people who are struggling have received help from foodbanks across the area.

“I am very grateful to all sponsors for their generosity.

“My thanks go to them and the volunteers at foodbanks and those who support them.

“However, the fact remains that it is shocking that foodbanks have to exist at all and desperately sad that so many children in this area are growing up in real poverty.”