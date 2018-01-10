Football fans urged to support Kirkcaldy Foodbank this weekend

Volunteers from Kirkcaldy Foodbank will be doing a collection in the town ahead of the Raith Rovers and Ayr United game kicking off this Saturday.

They will be based in Pratt Street from 2pm onwards and are hoping football fans will be able to help by offering donations of cash and food to help locals who are struggling to feed themselves and their families.

Kirkcaldy Foodbank saw demand increase dramatically during 2017, so volunteers want to get 2018 off to a good start by restocking supplies and boosting its bank account.

Marie Penman, Kirkcaldy Foodbank board member, said: “We’ll have volunteers at both the home and away ends in Pratt Street this Saturday from 2pm onwards, and we ask that fans bring along one or two items of non-perishable foods (eg, tins of veg, packets of pasta and rice, breakfast cereals) to put in our boxes.

“Alternatively, fans can donate something to our cash collection tins.”

She added: “The foodbank has enjoyed great support from RRFC in the past and we hope to get a bumper response this Saturday, followed by a thumping victory over Ayr!”