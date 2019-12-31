Foraging Fortnight back for 2020

Following the success of last year’s event, it has been confirmed Foraging Fortnight in Fife will return in 2020, with organisers planning a new and expanded programme.

The LEADER-funded festival aims to encourage people of all ages to become more aware of the benefits of wild plants around us.

This year’s programme will take place from May 2-17 and is set to include guided foraging outings, talks, workshops and cookery demonstrations.

Foraging Fortnight took place for the first time from August 31-September15, 2019, with 185 people participating in 34 events across Fife and 185 people taking part.

Events ranged from the opportunity to discover the seashore and plants revealed at low tide near Leven; a wild mushroom menu at Ostler’s Close in Cupar; and family folklore and legends of the natural world at Lochore Meadows.

Other events focused on the inclusive nature of foraging with wheelchair foraging walks at Devilla Woods in west Fife and events for younger children at Cambo.

Foraging Fortnight even attracted a visit from Eva Gunnare, a renowned food and culture connoisseur, who travelled from Jokkmokk in Swedish Lapland for the festival to talk at Ovenstone near Anstruther about living off the land.

Foraging Fortnight 2020 is likely to include an even greater programme with the return of some popular events.

These will include wild inspired cookery workshops with Wendy Barrie at her food studio near Aberdour and a selection of activities designed to encourage people to get out and explore the natural world.

Others confirmed in the 2020 line up include those taking place at Cambo Estate in the East Neuk of Fife: from a Beltane Fire Party complete with campfire, children’s crafts, music, and speciality food offerings and demonstrations using foraged foods; to foraging walks lead by the head horticulturist; and a full-day Wellbeing Retreat that allows participants to experience the wonder of wild foods and medicinal herbs whilst taking their own inner journey.

Fiona Scott, policy officer at Fife LEADER, said: “I’m delighted with the success of our first Foraging Fortnight and quality and variety of events on offer.

“These were events that appealed not only to local communities in the area but drew in visitors from further afield.

“Of course this is also a wonderful way of showcasing the diverse and beautiful rural landscape of our region but it also shows how foraging is accessible to people from all walks of life.

“I look forward to revealing the line up for 2020’s Foraging Fortnight in the spring and am sure it will capture the imagination of people locally and beyond.”

The programme for Foraging Fortnight will be released in March, those looking to run an event should email wendy@wendybarrie.co.uk.