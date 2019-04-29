Former Fife maternity hospital to become housing development

More than 60 new homes will be built at the site of a former maternity hospital

Fife councillors approved the housing plans for the former Forth Park Maternity Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Monday.

The NHSFife facility delivered generations of Fife babies befoe closing its doors in 2012 and moving into the new wing at Victoria Hospital in the town.

Since then, the land has been cordoned off.

Now it will be transformed into 65 homes – 41 new build and the remainder in the historic buildings on the site.

The Category B listed buildings, including the former Mansion House, built in the 1860s, plus coach house, stables and cottage buildings. The boundary stone walls are also Category B listed.

The proposal would see the Mansion House converted into nine flats.

The coach house, stables and cottage block will be turned into five two-bedroom flats.

Additionally, 13 detached and semi-detached bungalows are proposed around the perimeters of the Mansion House. Two storey, semi-detached three-bedroom houses are proposed on the east and west sides of the site and a row of 12 four-bedroom, two and half storey town houses are proposed along the northern end of the site.

To the east of the mainentrance, there will be two five-bedroom houses proposed and one at the north west corner.

All of the new build houses will have front and rear gardens.

All of the houses will have integral garages, car ports or stand alone garages with the exception of the two-bedroom semi-detached bungalows which have driveways only.

Councillor John Beare said: “Many of us have spent a number of hours in that building for life changing matters. I really welcome the development of a brownfield site, I really welcome that we’re taking those significant buildings on the site that are on the Scottish risk register.”

All councillors agreed to approve the planning application.