Former Fife MSP among those recognised in Queen’s Birthday Honours

A former Kirkcaldy MSP is among several Fifers who have been recognised by the Queen in her birthday honours list.

Marilyn Livingstone, chairman of the Cottage Family Centre, director of the Adam Smith Global Foundation and a member of Kirkcaldy’s Ambitions Partnership, is to receive an MBE for her services to the town.

Commenting on the announcement Mrs Livingstone said she was deeply honoured to be recognised with an award.

She said: “Obviously this is a great honour for me but more importantly it must also be seen as recognition for the work being put in by all those people who are associated with organisations such as the Cottage Family Centre, the Adam Smith Global Foundation and Kirkcaldy’s Ambitions Partnership.

“Kirkcaldy is where I live and the place I love and I’ve dedicated my whole life to giving these organisations a voice.

“While I’m delighted and must admit a little surprised to be given such an award, I would like to think this is also recognition for the teamwork and effort of like-minded people across Kirkcaldy.

“The award is much appreciated but there are some huge issues affecting people in this town that we are trying to overcome and the work doesn’t stop here.”

Mrs Livingstone, who served as the Labour member of the Scottish Parliament for the Kirkcaldy constituency from 1999 to 2011,

joins a number of other Fifers who are among more than 100 Scottish recipients in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List. They include: Dr Ethel Quayle (Anstruther), for services to the online welfare of children and young people; Gillian Barclay (Inverkeithing), for services to dementia care and public safety, Moira Henderson (Cupar), for services to accessible tourism in Fife, Fiona Highet (Cupar), for services to bee health and Alistair Newton (St Andrews), for services to people with neurological illnesses.

Paying tribute to the Scottish recipients, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “The Queen’s Birthday Honours list illustrates the achievements of many exceptional people from across Scotland who have shown outstanding service and dedication.

“The recipients range from those who work in the fields of education and business, medicine and science, to those who promote our country on the world’s sporting stage and through traditional music.”