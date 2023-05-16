Former Fife nightclub gutted in fire set to be demolished for safety reasons

The closed Maxwell’s bar on Wellesley Road in Methil was left little more than a shell by the two blazes. Fire crews were called to a blaze at the empty premises around lunchtime, and again at 5:30pm, and were still on site pouring water on to the shell of the building on Monday.

Fife Council building standards teams were also at the scene, and have confirmed the damage was so severe, the building will be razed for safety reasons. It’s hoped the demolition work will start as quickly as possible in the next few days. The building has been cordoned off and secured.

As a result of the fire, asbestos cement sheeting, which carries a low risk to public health, has also been found in the area. A clean-up operation is well underway and the area will continue to be monitored.

Fire crews were at the scene of the blaze the following morning. Inset: Smoke pours from the building (Pic: Fife Jammers)

The update comes just 24 hours after the devastating fires which, at their height, saw 14 crews attend the scene. Six nearby properties were evacuated with 11 people being supported by friends and family or in temporary accommodation until the building can be demolished.

Local businesses in the immediate area were closed Monday, but some will be able to re-open from today (Tuesday). All roads have now been re-opened after a series of closures were put in place to allow fire crews to operate, and keep people away from the scene.

Police investigating the fires say they “following several positive lines of enquiry”

Inspector Matt Spencer, Levenmouth community inspector said: “We received a report of a fire at a derelict building in Wellesley Road, Methil, which happened around 2.30pm. The initial fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service however, around 5.30pm a secondary fire was reported at the same location. As a result, several properties were evacuated, and road closures were put in place.