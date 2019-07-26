Former Fife social work building to be converted for housing

A new housing development has been approved in Kirkcaldy.

Fife Council has given the green light to change the building on Ramsay Road into 10 homes.

A new residential property will also be built.

The work is being done by BRB Properties which submitted an application to convert the building in 2017. It was approved last week.

The new homes will be mostly two bedroom properties, with one one-bedroom and two three-bedroom homes.

You may also be interested in:

Bogus workmen steal from 84-year old Fife woman

Video: watch lightning strike wind turbine in Fife

Developer buys site of Kirkcaldy’s old power station

Almost half of the current hard surfacing around the existing building will be removed, with grass and trees planted, and 27 parking spaces provided.

The housing is to be used for families only and will not be allowed to apply for HMO licences.

When the original application was submitted, three schools were highlighted as being at risk of reaching capacity – Kirkcaldy West and St Marie’s Primary Schools and Balwearie High.

An update showed that only St Marie’s would have capacity issues, and would need two additional classrooms in the next few years. An agreement has been reached that they will be provided at a cost of £1.1m, split between all new housing developments in the catchment area.