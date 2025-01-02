​Former Howe of Fife players Jamie Ritchie and George Horne up for rugby’s 1872 Cup

Edinburgh’s Jamie Ritchie going up against Glasgow Warriors No 8 Jack Mann at the capital’s Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/Edinburgh)

​Former Howe of Fife players Jamie Ritchie and George Horne went up against each other’s current sides, Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors respectively, on Saturday, with the capital outfit edging out their visitors by 10-7.

​Ritchie, 28, was named in Edinburgh’s starting XV at blindside flanker but was forced off after failing a head-injury assessment 12 minutes in, with Hamish Watson replacing him.

Horne, 29, was brought on as a 51st-minute replacement for right-winger Sebastian Cancelliere.

Fellow former Howe draft player Matt Fagerson was also in Warriors’ line-up, playing for the full 80 minutes at openside flanker in front of a crowd of more than 40,000 at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium.

George Horne in action for Glasgow Warriors during their 10-7 loss to Edinburgh at the capital’s Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday (Photo by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/Glasgow Warriors)

Replacement loosehead prop Pierre Schoeman scored Edinburgh’s only try on 70 minutes, with replacement No 10 Ben Healy converting, and fly-half Ross Thompson also kicked a penalty.

Glasgow’s sole score was a penalty try.

Edinburgh’s 1872 Cup second-leg victory made amends for a 33-14 defeat at Glasgow’s Hampden Park the Sunday prior but Warriors’ 40-24 score on aggregate means they retain possession of the trophy for the third year on the trot.

Saturday’s result, nine matches into the current season, leaves Glasgow second to Leinster in the United Rugby Championship table, on 33 points, with Edinburgh eighth, on 22.

Next up for Warriors is a visit from France’s Racing 92 next Friday, with kick-off at 8pm. Edinburgh are away to fellow French outfit Vannes the day after, with kick-off at 2pm.