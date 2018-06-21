Former Kirkcaldy classmates run triathlon for blood cancer charity

Three former schoolfriends from Balwearie High who reunited recently to take on a triathlon to raise funds for a blood cancer charity, have raised more than £1300.

Alan Choo-Kang (48) Alasdair Rankin (48) and Stephen Teape (48) attended Balwearie High School between 1981 and 1987. They all became friendly in their sixth year chemistry class before study and work took them their separate ways.

However they remained in touch and got together to make up a relay team for the triathlon in aid of Bloodwise, where Alasdair is now director of research.

He successfully took on the 750 metre open water swimming leg of the triathlon, and said: “Bloodwise has made a huge difference to people affected by blood cancer, whether it’s children with leukaemia or the many adults I come across in my job with all types of blood cancer.”

The trio have all gone on to pursue different careers in science. Stephen, who completed the 5km running leg of the race, is a chemistry teacher in Hampshire, and Alan, who undertook the 20km cycle, is a doctor working in Essex specialising in treating diabetes.

The team had hoped to raise £1000, but surpassed their target.

Alasdair said: “It was great to see Alan and Stephen again and take on the triathlon as a team. The sun was out and the supporters were incredible.

“The response to our fundraising was amazing, with old friends and family from Kirkcaldy donating – many after seeing our story. We’re very grateful to everyone – it will make a real difference to the lives of people with blood cancer.”