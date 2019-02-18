Former Kirkcaldy MSP Marilyn honoured for service to town

Kirkcaldy stalwart Marilyn Livingstone has been honoured for her service to her community in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Marilyn, chairman of the Cottage Family Centre and chief executive of the Adam Smith Global Foundation, was MSP for Kirkcaldy from 1999 until 2011. She was also a long-serving councillor and head of Fife College’s business school.

Marilyn, who received her MBE from Prince William on behalf of the Queen, helped set up the Adam Smith Global Foundation which supports the economic and social regeneration of Kirkcaldy.

It has developed the Adam Smith Heritage Centre and trail and organises the annual Adam Smith Festival, which has become a major local and national event.

The foundation’s Enlightenments project, which will open this spring, has ambitious plans to create new jobs in the town with its enterprise and employability initiative supporting the regeneration of the Merchants’ Quarter.

As chairman of the Cottage Centre she helps organise its annual Christmas appeal which, last year, supported 1200 children. The Cottage offers support to families most in need, and is a valued part of the community, with many of its projects earning national recognition.

Gordon Brown, former PM and Kirkcaldy MP, and honorary patron of the Cottage, said: “No-one deserves this honour more than Marilyn for her selfless service over decades as a local councillor, MSP and as a driving force within two of Kirkcaldy’s most important charities, which are doing such significant work supporting the social and economic regeneration of the town.”

Pauline Buchan, service manager, added: “Marilyn has a genuinely empathetic, warm-hearted and down-to-earth approach which enables her to identify with the needs and aspirations of everyone she comes into contact with.

“It is impossible not to respect, value and admire her great leadership or fully appreciate the unique qualities she brings to our organisation. She inspires us all to achieve our full potential and we are honoured to have her with us at the Cottage.”

Marilyn said: “I’m honoured to receive this on behalf of the dedicated teams I work with.”