Former Pop Idol winner to headline Fife Pride 2018

Former Pop Idol winner Michelle McManus will headline this year’s Fife Pride in Kirkcaldy next month.

The Scottish singer and television presenter is among the acts who will perform at the event, which is being held in the town on July 7 – after organisers revealed the line-up this week.

The list of performers includes a fantastic array of local musical and performance talent which is sure to keep revellers entertained throughout the day and into the evening.

As well as Michelle McManus, the acts include ABBA Gold, Nick Shane, Oskar Braves, The Dude Pistons, Splendid Sons, Amy Lou and The Marine Biologists, Revival Blues, Tomas MacRae, Rayna Destruction and April Diamond.

Neale Hanvey and Fiona Mackenzie, co-conveners of Fife Pride 2018, took over the leadership of the event in mid-April.

Speaking after the acts were unveiled, Neale said: “We are determined to ensure Fife has a Pride event fitting of the name.

“We have all been working incredibly hard to ensure we deliver on that ambition, so it is fantastic to be able to make our first line up announcement this week.

“Graham Webster has done a fantastic job of pulling together a really impressive list of local talent and we’re delighted that Pride is developing as a tremendous showcase event for all of our local acts.

“In addition to our local talent we can reveal that the wonderful Michelle McManus will be making a very special appearance at this year’s Fife Pride and we’ve also got one of the best ABBA tribute acts ABBA Gold who will be sure to get the crowd jumping with a fantastic set of Abba classics.”

Fiona said a lot of hard work has gone into Fife Pride 2018: “This year’s event will again be hosted by the inimitable Nancy Clench who is a master of entertainment so it’s sure to be another great year for Fife Pride. We are all working very hard behind the scenes with our partner organisations to make this year’s events even better than the outstanding event last year.”

She added: “We hope to announce further acts next week in advance of the big day, so watch this space!”