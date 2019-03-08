Former ‘Strictly’ dancer Brendan is heading to Fife with his new Show Man production

If you love emotive dance choreography and live music, you should head along to the Alhambra for the chance to see one of the ultimate showmen at his best.

Former ‘Strictly’ professional Brendan Cole is embarking on his most theatrical live tour production yet, and it is coming to Dunfermline on Saturday, March 16.

Brendan Cole is back on the road with a new production. Pic: Fiona Whyte.

‘Show Man’ takes its inspiration from the magic of theatre and movies, with new numbers from ‘The Greatest Showman’ and ‘La La Land’, and the New Zealander has worked hard to ensure that this production has something for everyone.

The audience will get to see every style of dance from ballroom, waltz and Latin to jive, salsa and Argentine tango, performed by Brendan and his hand-picked championship dancers, and this to the music of some of the greatest legends and contemporary artists.

‘Show Man’ is Brendan’s fifth theatrical production and it features an eight-piece band and singers, as well as fantastic choreography, stunning lighting and amazing sound effects.

Brendan Cole will perform various dance routines at the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline. Pic: Fiona Whyte

He told the Press what audiences can expect from this production, with the approach changing from previous shows.

The new show is more theatrically-based. Pic: Fiona Whyte.

“We are a lot more theatrically-based, using a lot of influence from some big movies that have been out in recent years,” said Brendan.

“At the heart of our show we have the live music, which is key, and I think we have nine on-stage musicians, so it is a big show, and a big band – it has an incredible feel on stage.

“People don’t really know what to expect when they come to any given show and most probably think they are coming to watch a little bit of a dance, but there are so many elements to it that make it a full-on production.

“That is one of the things I am most proud of – we do put a lot of time and effort into production rather than just doing a few dances.

Brendan will perform all the favourites in Show Man including ballroom, Latin and the jive.. Pic: Fiona Whyte

“The attention to detail with the show, the costumes and the lighting is key, and the live music element is just incredible.

“I love it.

“Even though I am proud of the stuff I have done before, I wanted to do something a bit different with this one.

“People will know me from ‘Strictly’ but it’s not a ‘Strictly’ show. It is very much my show.

“I wanted to make it very story-driven within the context of every number, and linking each one.

“I’m very pleased with the results.”

So what are the creative building blocks that a show is built on?

“You take inspiration from everywhere,” said Brendan, “ from colleagues you work with, movies or different bits of choreography.

“This is very much a show with ballroom and Latin at the heart of it, and one of the things I love is that we have local choirs coming in to join us.

“The pieces of music are so big and orchestral that to get the sound, rather than recording it and playing it into the theatre, we have asked local choirs to come to each of the venues to sing on some of the numbers, and it’s the chance to give them the experience of being on stage within a production. The youngsters are loving it.”

Over the last 10 years of performing, there have been certain numbers throughout the different productions that have stood out and, as a result, audiences have asked for them to be performed again.

With this in mind, Brendan has recreated a handful of them for the new show.

One of his particular favourites is ‘Cinderella’ by Stephen Curtis Chapman.

He explained: “It’s probably my favourite number because of the personal connection.

“It’s a magical number telling the story of a father and a daughter that I created with my baby girl,Aurelia, in mind shortly after her birth.

“I can’t wait to perform it again.”

Brendan was, of course, a regular on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ and he took part in 15 series before announcing in January last year his contract hadn’t been renewed.

He said: “It’s only been one year and I have had the busiest year of my life.

“I do miss being at the very start of ‘Strictly’ and being a part of a big show for such a long time.

“To not be a part of it anymore feels like they forgot to invite you to the party – it’s an odd feeling.

“However, once the show started, I felt like it was different from the one I knew, and that’s only been in the short space of a year - you quickly move on.

“So I don’t miss it miss it like that, but I miss hanging out with my friends.

“You know what they are doing and where they are, and not being part of that was an odd, but you quickly move on.

“But this year has been so ridiculously busy and that’s quite exciting – it’s a new chapter.”