Forth cruise ships could dock at Burntisland

Councillors in Kirkcaldy have agreed to give £25,000 towards a feasibility study which could ultimately result in cruise ships docking and disembarking passengers in Burntisland.

They agreed to give the grant towards the Burntisland Tourism Infrastructure Project which members of the Kirkcaldy area committee heard was a study which would establish the possibility of installing a deep water jetty to enable cruise liners to stop and embark and disembark passengers onto boats to bring them ashore.

David Grove, Fife Council’s lead officer for town centre development, told members that the project was being led by Forth Ports and was at an early stage.

The council’s contribution would be part of a wider study, including market analysis, into the potential for shore side infrastructure.

Describing it as having “exciting potential” for mid Fife, he said that it could help bring more people into Burntisland, Kirkcaldy and other towns that could otherwise be bypassed by people on their way to St Andrews.

Councillor Ian Cameron said that the number of cruises had more than doubled in the last year and it was “very exciting” for the area.

Councillor Kathleen Leslie asked when more information could be given about the project and Mr Grove said that when the engineering feasibility study had been completed they would be able to “really launch into it.”