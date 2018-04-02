Foster carers celebrated at Fife event

Over 50 Fostering and Supported Lodgings carers were presented with long service achievement awards at Fife Council’s first annual awards ceremony.

The event, at Balgeddie House Hotel, was held to celebrate more than 1000 years of combined service.

Cllr Fay Sinclair, convener of Fife Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee, said: “It was a privilege to share in the celebrations and to thank our longest serving carers and their extended families for their dedication and commitment to our most vulnerable young people.

“If we add up their combined service it comes to over 1000 years of outstanding work making a difference to thousands of children and young people.

“Foster and Supported Lodgings carers play a vital role in providing security, stability and an alternative family for children and young people who are unable to live with their parents.

“I encourage anyone who is thinking about becoming a Foster or Supported Lodgings carer to contact the council and join this amazing work.”

To find out more about fostering in Fife, click here.