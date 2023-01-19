Fostering In Fife - Care Visions Fostering first visit to The Hive, Kirkcaldy

A Scottish based fostering service, Care Visions Fostering, is bringing a drop-in info session to The Hive in Kirkcaldy.

It is on Thursday, January 26 from 11:00am to 2:00pm

Care Visions will be there talking all things fostering and will be joined by those who are involved in helping young people thrive and reach their full potential in this sector.

The Hive LGBT+ Centre on Whytescauseway, Kirkcaldy will host the event.

Targeted towards those who might have thought about fostering but want more info, the session aims to provide a good opportunity to ask questions and receive some info in an informal setting, to help decide if it is something they would like to take forward.

This is its first time visiting the centre, and Nicola Mair, supervising social worker from Care Visions, said, "We are really excited to visit and connect with this important community hub in Kirkcaldy.

"We are really proud to be an inclusive organisation, working already with some amazing LGBTQ+ foster carers who are providing wonderful homes to children across Scotland. We are looking forward to speaking to those who might be interested in finding out more about becoming a foster cCarer, those who would like to know more about fostering in general, or what we do."

The Hive is Fife's first dedicated LGBT+ community centre, promoting that LGBT+ people, family, friends and allies are all welcome.

Nicola added, "Everyone is welcome to come along for a coffee and a chat on all things fostering."