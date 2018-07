Firefighters have been tackling a blaze in Coaltown of Balgonie.

They are at a house in Main Street in the heart of the village.

Part of the road is closed off as they bring it under control.

Four fire crews were dispatched to the scene following a call in mid-morning.

A statement from the fire service confirmed the fire had taken hold in the roof of a single-story property.

One woman was given a precautionery check-up by an ambulance crew.