Four in hospital after Auchtertool crash

Four people have been taken to hospital, with at least one seriously injured in a late night late-night crash outside Kirkcaldy.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision on the B9157.

The incident happened around 10.20pm olast night, near Meadowfield, Auchtertool.

A Seat Leon travelling west was involved in a collision with a Ford Transit van heading in the opposite direction.

The 18-year-old female front seat passenger of the Seat sustained significant injuries to her neck and abdomen and was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where she remains in a serious condition.

The 21-year-old male driver of the Seat was also taken to hospital, along with a 15-year-old girl and 17-year-old man, who were rear seat passengers within the same vehicle.

The driver of the Transit was uninjured.

Road Policing Officers responded to the scene and closed the road for six hours.

Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash are continuing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Inspector Andy Mather from Fife’s Road Policing Unit said: “All of the occupants within the Seat Leon have sustained various serious injuries and our investigation continues to establish how this collision has occurred.

“If you were on the B9157 near Meadowfield at the time and witnessed what happened then please contact police immediately.

“Likewise, if you have any other information relevant to this inquiry then please also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit in Fife via 101 and quote incident number 4044 of October 3.

