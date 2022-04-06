Four people, including children, taken to hospital after fire at family home in Fife town
Four people, including three children, were taken to hospital after fire broke out at a family home in a Fife town in the early hours of the morning.
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 11:57 am
The drama happened in Frederick Crescent, Dunfermline, sparking a response from emergency services.
They were called just after 3:00am and were at the scene for several hours.
Police Scotland said a 31-year old woman and several children were taken to hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.
A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: it dispatched four fire engines to the scene.
He added: “Four casualties were handed over to the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service and taken to hospital.
“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”