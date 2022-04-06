Four people, including children, taken to hospital after fire at family home in Fife town

The drama happened in Frederick Crescent, Dunfermline, sparking a response from emergency services.

They were called just after 3:00am and were at the scene for several hours.

Police Scotland said a 31-year old woman and several children were taken to hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

Pic: John Devlin

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: it dispatched four fire engines to the scene.

He added: “Four casualties were handed over to the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service and taken to hospital.