Fracking ban ‘protects Fife communities’

Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance has backed the Scottish Government’s policy of no support for fracking in Scotland.

Energy Minister Paul Wheelhouse confirmed that the Scottish Government would not license any fracking development.

This position was confirmed following a period of evidence-gathering and consultation, including environmental and business assessments.

Mr Torrance said: “I have had a considerable amount of representation from my constituents regarding this matter, who have been understandably concerned about the impact fracking would have on their communities.

“I know they will all be delighted at the decision by the Minister that the Scottish Government final policy position is not to support the development of unconventional oil and gas.

“The area I represent, stretching from Kirkcaldy through to the River Leven has massive coal reserves, both on land and in the Forth.

“I’m delighted to see the interests, safety and health; well-being of our communities being put first and Scotland’s reputation as a global leader on tackling climate being maintained by announcing no support for fracking.

“It shows we’re serious about protecting communities in Fife, meeting our climate change targets and creating a better, greener country for the next generation.”