Free family science fun day in Aberdour

Shell gas plant is staging a family fun day in Aberdour.

It takes place at St Colm’s House on Saturday, May 25.

It’s free to all local communities, and aims to encourage, and inspire, young children to explore science through hands-on experiments and interactive fun.

There are workshops and shows planned throughout the day, which is backed by Aberdeen Science Centre and a host of organisations.

Teresa Waddington, Shell Fife NGL Plant manager, said: “Science plays an important role in meeting some of society’s most pressing challenges, including the need for more and cleaner energy.

You may also be interested in:

No good news for Fife rail commuters says MSP Owner drives away after dog fatally mauls sheep on Fife farm

SPFL Dirtiest teams: Who got most red and yellow cards?

“Having fun with science at an early age can encourage children to further their interest at secondary school and beyond – and we’re all for this.

“We also like to meet with our neighbours.”

The event will be supported by staff from the Shell plant at Mossmorran, and the Aberdeen Science Centre.

It opens at 10.30am and runs until 4pm.

Refreshments, including hot drinks, scones, juice and crisps, will be available for youngsters throughout the day. There is also free parking.

Shell Fife NGL is one of two operations at the Mossmorran complex – the other being Fife Ethelyne Plant.

Both companies also have operations at the nearby Braefoot Bay marine terminal.

The plant employs more than 250 people, the majority of whom are local.