Free ticket giveaway for Historic Environment Scotland’s Fife sites

Fancy visiting some of Fife’s best-loved historic sites for free?

This is your chance as Historic Environment Scotland (HES) is once again running its ticket giveaway for free entry to attractions on Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 1.

Dunfermline Abbey, resting place of some of Scotland’s greatest medieval monarchs, and Aberdour Castle, possibly Scotland’s oldest standing castle, are among over 30 Historic Scotland attractions taking part.

A joint ticket is also available for St Andrews Castle and St Andrews Cathedral.

Registration for the free tickets opened this morning at www.ticketgiveaway.co.uk and members of the public have until 5pm on Thursday, November 28 to register online and apply for tickets to the attraction of their choice.

Stephen Duncan, director of commercial and tourism at HES, said: “I’m delighted to announce details of this year’s Ticket Giveaway, which offers free entry to a host of our winter-opening ticketed attractions over the St Andrew’s Day weekend.

“We’re committed to ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to explore and enjoy our historic environment.

“If you’ve never visited your local historic site, this is your chance to get out and discover Scotland’s fascinating past for free.”

For a full list of participating sites across the country and to apply for tickets click here