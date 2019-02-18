Free trip for Fife D-Day veterans

Scotland’s leading Armed Forces charities plan to take up to 300 Normandy veterans to France on a specially chartered ship to mark 75 years since the original D-Day landings.

Almost 200 veterans who helped liberate France during the Second World War have already signed up to travel on the MV Boudicca, but there is still the opportunity for more to join them, with the deadline for applications extended until March 4.

Dr Claire Armstrong, chief executive of Legion Scotland, said: “We believe it’s important that all veterans who contributed to the liberation of France who want to attend the commemorations for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Portsmouth and Normandy are able to do so.

“We are delighted at the response we have received so far, but we still have space for more veterans to join their comrades who shared in those challenging wartime experiences in 1944. Most importantly at this stage, we don’t want anyone who wishes to take part to be left behind.

“If you have a friend or family member who is a D-Day veteran – or, indeed, if you are one yourself – please get in touch with The Royal British Legion and find out how to be a part of this historic trip.”

With most of the available accommodation in Normandy already booked, the trip will provide a comfortable and fully supported travel package for veterans who haven’t made plans. The MV Boudicca will depart from Dover on June 2, taking in events in Poole and Portsmouth, before crossing the English Channel for the veterans on board to attend the commemorations taking place in Normandy on June 6.

Application forms can be downloaded from the British Legion’s website at www.britishlegion.org.uk/community/d-day-75/.