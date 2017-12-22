Fresh appeal as Bryant family faces fifth Christmas without Allan

Police have made a fresh appeal for information to find missing Glenrothes man, Allan Bryant, ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays.

He disappeared after leaving a nightclub in November 2013 – and his family now face a heartbreaking fifth festive season without him.

Allan (28) was last seen leaving Styx nightclub on Caskieberran Road just after 2am on November 3, 2013.

Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding his disappearance of Allan and is in regular contact with his family, updating them on work as it progresses.

Detective Inspector Stuart Wilson is leading the inquiry team and said: “Allan’s loved ones are facing their fifth Christmas without him and without knowing what has happened to him, so I want to take this opportunity to appeal again for anyone who has any information, no matter how small or irrelevant they may think it is, to contact police to bring answers to the Bryant family.

“This can only be done with the backing of the community and I would like to thank them for their support this year.

‘‘Through the course of our investigation we have received numerous pieces of information from the community, all of which have been acted upon, but unfortunately they have not resulted in establishing what has happened to Allan or identifying where he is.

‘‘I want to assure the public that any information they may wish to pass will be handled confidentially, will be fully assessed and we will take any action that is needed. This has in 2017 included speaking to witnesses, noting statements and carrying out searches using various specialists and experts as appropriate.’’

If you can help, call 101 quoting Operation Toner, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Emails can also be sent to OperationToner@scotland.pnn.police.uk