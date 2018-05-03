Fresh battle over plan for new homes

Residents in Aberdour are once again bracing themselves for a renewed fight to stop developers building 125 houses at the site of the village school, just weeks after the last plan was rejected.

Fife Council planners threw out the previous Cala Homes application in February after it attracted a wave of opposition and over 450 objections from local resident.

Now the developer has submitted a new planning application detailing controversial plans to build up to 125 new homes on the Hillside School site off Main Street in the village.

And with no reduction in house numbers from the original application, and seemingly just a revised site layout, campaigners are once again ready to tackle the company behind the latest move head on when a public consultation event to discuss the plans is held in the village later this month.

Commenting on the new application Ian Flemming, chairman of Aberdour Community Council told the Press the village the move was “deeply frustrating” for the whole of the community.

“A disappointing as it obviously is, I’m not surprised that Cala have resubmitted.

“The community objected wholeheartedly and for a number of valid reasons, but we are yet to see if those concerns have been taken into account by the developer.

“The saddest thing about all this is that the three major applications involving Aberdour right now are clouding the good things that are going on in this community.

“I urge residents to make their viuews known and we will take our lead from them.”

This new bid by developers to build homes in the village recently deemed one of the best places to live in Scotland in the influential Sunday Times listings, is just the latest in a string of large scale housing applications that, if approved, could see the coastal community expand by as much as 50 per cent.

Cala Homes host a public exhibition of the latest plans for the Hillside School site at the Woodside Hotel, Main Street, Aberdour on Thursday, May 24.