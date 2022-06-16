Freuchie Primary School has been ordered to close by Fife Council due to health and safety concerns relating to no running water or working toilet facilities.The water main in question is close to the A912 in Drums at around 8am this morning.Scottish Water operatives have isolated the burst and are working on the repair, with plans to both backfeed from a neighbouring water supply zone and tankering water into the local network to support the restoration of normal water supplies to properties as quickly as possible.Engineers aim to have all supplies restored by 4pm this afternoon.Residents who still have discoloured water when supplies are restored are advised to run the cold water tap in their kitchen, at half pressure until the water runs clear.Anyone who has experienced flooding due to the incident shold call Scottish Water on 0800 0778 778.