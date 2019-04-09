Frozen foal rescued from death now jumping for joy in Fife

A horse rescued as a foal from a freezing field with his starving mother is now living a model life in Fife.

Lucas, who was rehomed with Colleen Macrae near Glenrothes, has been chosen as the ‘muse’ for a World Horse Sculpture Trail, which will be displayed at various locations across the UK this year.

Lucas pictured as a foal after being rescued.

The trail will feature 40 sculptures all modelled on Lucas, who has been transformed from his former self and now competes at a number of equestrian events with Colleen.

Lucas was discovered in the bitterly cold winter of 2013 with a small group of horses who appeared to have been abandoned in Leicestershire and were struggling to survive with little food or shelter. He was still feeding from his mother, India, who was not only emaciated but also carrying another foal.

Thankfully they were all rescued just in time and taken to World Horse Welfare’s Hall Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre where they received immediate veterinary attention.

You may also be interested in:

Montrose-based tattoo artist, Judi Milne, who is painting one of the sculptures.

Fife bus passenger critically ill after brakes sharply

Councillor blames ‘lazy Fifers’ for rise in fly-tipping

1500 Fife homes bin by bin lorry breakdowns

Lucas thrived in the charity’s care and little over a year later he was rehomed as a confident, healthy two-year -old with Colleen.

Colleen said: “It will be exciting and a little daunting to see so many Lucases on the sculpture trails and it’s a real honour to have him representing World Horse Welfare.

“People are always amazed at the fact that he is a rescue horse so he’s a brilliant example of what these horses can achieve, proving they can go on and have an incredible life after a difficult start.

“I’ve been asked if Lucas will let the fame go to this head but I’m not sure it will change the fact he spends about 90 per cent of his time lying down, fast asleep!

He’s often flat out and in dream world regardless of his surroundings, I’ve even plaited him up for a show whilst he’s flat out asleep.

“This however, is all redeemed every morning where he insists on sharing my mug of tea and demonstrates his true love of croissants.”

The World Horse Trail will be made up of six sculpture trails, all featuring designs which tell the story of the World Horse Welfare’s work through different horses.

Acclaimed sculptor Judy Boyt travelled to Lucas’ home near Glenrothes to ‘live sculpt’ a maquette of the young horse, which was then scaled up to create a mould for the large fibreglass horses which make up the sculpture trails.

Twenty sculptures will make up two trails, the first of which will be on display around the towns of Windsor and Eton from mid-April, before moving to Kensington and Chelsea.

The second trail will be showcased at the Royal Windsor Horse Show where World Horse Welfare is its supported charity for 2019 and to where Lucas will also be travelling to compete in a showing class – flying the flag for rescue horses everywhere.

“Competing at the Royal Windsor Horse Show will be exciting, if a little nerve-wracking, but I know that Lucas will do his best and that’s all I can ever ask for,” Colleen said.

Each sculpture will be designed by a host of artists, celebrities and personalities including Martin Clunes, Deborah Meaden, Sara Cox and Nick Skelton.

Montrose-based tattoo artist Judi Milne is painting one of the sculptures with a design that reflects the horse himself. The sculpture will be covered in an ornate horseshoe pattern, featuring shoes from horses donated by many of Judi’s friends and contacts.

A mini trail of the small 35cm high maquettes will be on display at each of the charity’s four Rescue and Rehoming Centres around the UK, including Belwade Farm in Aberdeenshire, throughout the summer.

Read more about the charity HERE https://www.worldhorsewelfare.org/Home