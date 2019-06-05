Frustration after decorative tree lights torn down in Fife town

A community council chair has spoken of her frustration after a vandal ripped out lights which had been installed on a Denbeath tree to improve the look of the area.

The tree was one of six trees in the Buckhaven area which had lights put on them by Buckhaven and Denbeath Community Council.

Shepherd & Miller sponsored the lights for all of the trees.

Community council chair, Michelle Ratcliffe, explained: “The man who stole them managed to unravel the lights from the trunk of the tree, but the branches were more complicated so he yanked them until they snapped.

“I have no idea why someone would do such a thing. They can’t even use them now.

“The community council is run by volunteers and a lot of time and effort goes into organising things like this.

“I know it’s only one set of lights but when you are trying to make your community a better place and someone doesn’t take a second thought at destroying your efforts, it’s very disheartening.”

Ms Ratcliffe added: “A Denbeath resident saw this happen and got in touch with us. She switched the lights on during the winter months and was very upset when she witnessed this.”

The lights is just one effort the community council, which was only formed early last year, has made to improve the area.

The organisation has already brought back the Buckhaven bonfire night celebrations and set up a Christmas lights turn out.