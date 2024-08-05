Frustration at Lack of Additional Rail Services for Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

POLITICAL SUBMISSION - This item has been submitted by Claire Baker MSP, Scottish Labour Party.As the first weekend of the Edinburgh Fringe gets underway, Scottish Labour MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, Claire Baker, has expressed her frustration at the lack of additional trains being provided for Fifers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In recent years additional late night trains have been provided during the festival between Edinburgh and Dundee, via Fife stations, however no additional trains are being provided on that route this year.

ScotRail is currently running a temporary timetable as a result of ongoing pay talks, with a reduced service operating on a number of routes. This week ScotRail issued information on changes to that timetable for those travelling to and from the Edinburgh festival – including extra carriages and additional late-night trains from Edinburgh to Glasgow Queen Street.

MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife Claire Baker said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Baker has expressed her frustration at the lack of additional trains being provided for Fifers. (Pic: John Devlin)

“It is very disappointing that ScotRail is not able to provide any additional services between Edinburgh and Fife during the festival period. Anyone who has travelled on the late services from Edinburgh will know how busy they can get, and the increased numbers travelling during the festival period will only exacerbate that.

“The lack of later running trains doesn’t just impact on people from Fife going to the festival, but also the many people who are working there, and tourists who are staying in Fife and travelling to Edinburgh. I understand there are additional pressures on services at the moment but it is frustrating that some other areas are being provided a more frequent service, while those in Fife again miss out.

“For years Fife passengers have endured poor service- with overcrowded trains, delays and cancellations. Repeated promises of improvements have failed to materialise yet fares continue to increase. The Scottish Government needs to do more to ensure that all those using our trains are provided with a reliable, affordable service.”