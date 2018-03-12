Frustration over closed public toilets

Residents in an East Neuk village have criticised Fife Council over the length of time it is taking to re-open the public toilets.

The toilets on Westgate in Crail have been closed since a fire at the facility ten months ago.

A Freedom of Information request made by Crail Community Council found that, to date, repairs had amounted to 670 working hours, with Fife Council expecting that the repairs would cost more than £41,000.

Heather Aird, a member of the village’s community council, said: “Why has it taken so long? Why should toilets for tourists be compromised in a holiday seaside town? I think it is safe to say that if the toilets in Fife House broke, they would be fixed within a matter of hours.”

Councillor Linda Holt said she was “baffled” as to why it was taking so long for the toilets to be repaired.

She added: “I will be pushing Fife Council to address two issues this raises. First, is the budget for maintaining toilets adequate? And why can’t Fife Council use local firms when they can carry out a job more promptly and at lower cost?”

Service Manager Jeff Jacobs commented: “The toilets at Westgate were badly damaged by fire. Bringing them back into use has taken longer than expected for a number of reasons including issues with access and the removal of asbestos. However they are expected to be open again for use this week. We do invite local companies to bid for work through the council’s normal procurement processes.”