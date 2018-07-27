Frustration over delays for repairs to St Andrews bus shelter

A St Andrews councillor has expressed his disappointment at the length of time it is taking for a vandalised bus shelter to be repaired.

The bus shelter on Bogward Road was vandalised towards the end of 2017, with two translucent screens smashed.

While it is thought a local resident reported the issue back in December, repairs are yet to be carried out on the bus shelter.

Cllr Brian Thomson says he been pursuing the issue with council officials since May, and said the vandalism was giving a “bad impression on what is one of the main thoroughfares in the town”.

“It’s not acceptable that the repairs have still not been carried out,” he added. “I was advised by a council officer that a work order was issued in the last financial year to the company that carries out such repairs for the council. It’s now July and still no repairs.

“The lack of progress is very disappointing. I’ve had to escalate the matter to the relevant Council Head of Service, which I hope will result in the matter being resolved.”

Kevin Smith, lead consultant for network condition, said: “Bus shelter replacement typically takes between 12 and 16 weeks, allowing for specialist procurement.

“The work order for this overdue shelter replacement sits with an external contractor and we have contacted them on several occasions to highlight the outstanding work and repeated complaints from local residents. We’re looking into this unfortunate poor performance, and hope to have it resolved as soon as possible.”