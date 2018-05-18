Fun and festivities at Fife Show

One of the biggest events in the agricultural calendar takes place tomorrow (Saturday).

Hundreds of people will descend on Kinloss House, by Cupar, for the annual Fife Show, to enjoy to a great family day out.

The highlight of the event is the showing classes for cattle, sheep, horses, poultry and pets.

The main ring will also host the crowing of the Champion of Champions, as well as a parade of vintage vehicles, the Young Farmers’ Tug o’ War, and entertainment by Drakes of Hazard.

There will also be the dog show, falconry, ferret racing, angling, as well as events for children, arts and crafts, and lots of food.

While the event will be taking place at the same time as the royal wedding, those who are determined to see the occasion can do so at the Fife Show.

A big screen is being erected near the food court, giving visitors the chance to enjoy the show, and watch the wedding.

It is forecasted to be a warm, albeit cloudy, day.

Entry is £10, free for under 14.

Car parking is free.