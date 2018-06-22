Fun packed day to help support lifeboat crew

Exciting lifeboat displays, the chance to take part in some coastal rowing and a welly throwing competition are all in store at Kinghorn Lifeboat’s annual open day next weekend.

The lifeboat volunteers will host their biggest fundraiser of the year on Saturday, June 30, and they’re hoping to see as many people as possible at the beach.

Stormy Stan the lifeboat's mascot with Theresa Davies, daughter of crew member Dean Davies, and former crew member Suzanne Baillie.

The event kicks off at noon and features attractions, including rescue demonstrations by the lifeboat and other emergency services, British Divers Marine Life Rescue, Newfoundland rescue dog demonstrations, beach games and stalls.

Neil Chalmers, crew member and press officer, said: “This promises to be a great day out for the whole family. We have many of our usual stalls this year, as well as popular attractions including beach games, the fire service, Coastguard, ambulance, police, and the eagerly awaited yellow welly throwing competition. We’re also looking forward to seeing the Newfoundland rescue dogs displaying their skills.

“Kinghorn Coastal Rowing Club will have their skiff, Yolande, on display and hope to be able to offer taster trips, subject to weather conditions, while the duty volunteer lifeboat crew will demonstrate their capabilities too.

“We will also have safety demonstrations on the beach, highlighting some of the risks of water and telling people about the RNLI’s campaign, Respect the Water.

“It costs around £483,000 a day to operate the RNLI, and fundraising events like these are essential to maintain it.”

The fundraising committee is looking for plants and bric-a-brac to be handed in to the boathouse on Friday night or Saturday before 10am.