Funding brings Fife bus service back into use

Funding has been approved for a subsidised bus service in the Levenmouth area.

The number 13 bus, covering West Wemyss, Leven and Buckhaven, was scrapped by Stagecoach a year ago. Since then locals have been vocal about reinstating the service.

Funding was approved at the Levenmouth area committee to subsidise the service for a year, operated by Bay Travel.

Convener of the committee, Ken Caldwell said the service was keenly fought for by the community, but he will be keeping a close eye on how much it is used.

Cllr David Graham made a plea to the local community that if they want to see the service stick around, they will have to make good use of it.

He added: “It’s a use or lose situation – the council won’t be able to continue to pay for it – the service has to become commercially sustainable.”

However he said it was nice to see other service providers winning local contracts, adding: “More competition is always going to help keep costs down.”

Emma Oneill , Local Democracy Reporting Service